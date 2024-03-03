Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after buying an additional 708,568 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 224,553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enstar Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 2,773,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC remained flat at $20.23 during midday trading on Friday. 2,687,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,750. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.65.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

