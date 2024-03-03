Ariel Investments LLC Buys 15,311 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 4.24% of Brink’s worth $138,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.43. 236,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,908. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $90.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

