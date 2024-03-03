Ariel Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,049,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,872 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming comprises 2.0% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 3.12% of Boyd Gaming worth $185,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,617,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,614,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,617,970 shares in the company, valued at $103,614,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,946 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,988. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BYD traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $64.88. The stock had a trading volume of 996,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.