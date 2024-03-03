Ariel Investments LLC Has $37.64 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.55% of Middleby worth $37,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MIDD

Middleby Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.15. 544,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,441. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $158.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

About Middleby

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.