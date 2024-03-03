Ariel Investments LLC Has $46.42 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Aflac worth $46,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.43. 2,197,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,160. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $86.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aflac

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.