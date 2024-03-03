Ariel Investments LLC Has $77.92 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,786 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 1.82% of Janus Henderson Group worth $77,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,562,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,834,000 after purchasing an additional 767,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.55. 1,064,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,186. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Janus Henderson Group news, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $301,691.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,486 shares of company stock worth $1,932,692. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.93.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

