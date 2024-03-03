Ariel Investments LLC Increases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 121.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $144,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.05. 738,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,430. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $166.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.