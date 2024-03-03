Ariel Investments LLC Purchases 120,977 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,977 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group makes up about 1.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned 3.51% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $154,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,101. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.82.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.38 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

