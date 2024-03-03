Ariel Investments LLC Purchases 918,114 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group comprises about 2.0% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $191,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CG shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.61. 2,050,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,735. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

