Ariel Investments LLC Raises Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 590,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $72,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $122.54. 1,779,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,069. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.