Ariel Investments LLC Raises Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries accounts for 1.9% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned 3.23% of Mohawk Industries worth $176,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

Shares of MHK traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.41. 1,018,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.52. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $122.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

