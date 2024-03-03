Ariel Investments LLC Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 316,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $35,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.3 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.01. The stock had a trading volume of 740,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.09. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

