Ariel Investments LLC Sells 129,857 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 129,857 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.72% of Masco worth $86,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Masco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Masco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Masco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,805 shares of company stock worth $9,201,494. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.60. 1,480,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

