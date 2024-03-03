Ariel Investments LLC Sells 2,998,704 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,161,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,998,704 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $54,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 114,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 1.2 %

ITUB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. 16,912,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,672,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

