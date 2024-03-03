Ariel Investments LLC Sells 441,021 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,587,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,021 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises approximately 1.5% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.62% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $146,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.79.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 611,753 shares of company stock valued at $73,916,005. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $124.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,456. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.38. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $133.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

