Ariel Investments LLC Sells 61,176 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,274,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 61,176 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $51,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.12.

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

