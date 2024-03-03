Ariel Investments LLC Takes Position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,606,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,186,000. Sphere Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned 13.28% of Sphere Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $3,674,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan acquired 76,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,141.47. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,181,188.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPHR shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

SPHR stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $44.29. 465,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,122. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

