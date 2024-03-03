Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.70.

ATZ has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised shares of Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.77, for a total value of C$173,850.00. Insiders have sold 11,568 shares of company stock worth $407,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia stock opened at C$35.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.88.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$653.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.27 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7906627 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

