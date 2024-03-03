Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Issues Earnings Results

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arkema had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion.

Arkema Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $101.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Arkema has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $114.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.08 and its 200 day moving average is $102.13.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

