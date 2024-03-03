Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Issues Earnings Results

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arkema had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion.
Arkema Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $101.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Arkema has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $114.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.08 and its 200 day moving average is $102.13.
Arkema Company Profile
