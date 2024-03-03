Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.37 million. Arlo Technologies also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.110 EPS.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 13.6 %

NYSE:ARLO opened at $11.83 on Friday. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after buying an additional 864,735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 77.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,770,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after buying an additional 770,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 239.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 714,843 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 90.7% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 490,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 55.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 482,892 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

