Armistice Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,304 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.00.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $549.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $504.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $563.17.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

