Armistice Capital LLC Buys New Shares in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,148,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.26% of IO Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IO Biotech by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,173,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,894 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IO Biotech by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at IO Biotech

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 658,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $988,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,088,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IO Biotech Stock Up 10.0 %

About IO Biotech

Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 483,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,001. IO Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

