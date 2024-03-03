Armistice Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.07% of Delcath Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 54,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,294.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

