Armistice Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.84% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

ACXP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 62,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,432. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

