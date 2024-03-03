Armistice Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 32,985 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 61.7% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 1.6 %

NIKE stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.88. 7,349,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,518,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.