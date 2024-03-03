Armistice Capital LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,064,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 696,535 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $622,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 227.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 159,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CKPT. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CKPT

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.