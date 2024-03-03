Armistice Capital LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 17.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $2,671,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 378.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 21.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $495,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,845 shares of company stock worth $10,570,663. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SIG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.57. 665,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,177. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.31. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.14.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

