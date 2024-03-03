Armistice Capital LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 397,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.36% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

HEPA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.17. 93,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,915. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

