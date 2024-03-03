Armistice Capital LLC Invests $5.09 Million in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Skechers U.S.A. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 705.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,135,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,889 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 757.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 829,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,044,000 after acquiring an additional 592,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SKX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $65.17.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,573.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $3,899,859.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,799,585. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.