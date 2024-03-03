Armistice Capital LLC Purchases 3,536,000 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,892,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.03% of FibroGen worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,356,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 1,851,629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,724,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 1,047,380 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,014,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 938,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,357. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

