Armistice Capital LLC Sells 304,000 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,872,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 304,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.23% of Chimerix worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

CMRX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 714,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,579. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

