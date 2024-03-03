Armistice Capital LLC Sells 44,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $1,164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,856 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 145,352 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 332.9% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 33,881 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,761,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,764. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.94. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $117.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.31.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

