Armistice Capital LLC Takes $889,000 Position in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 889,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.99% of Lexaria Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEXX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEXX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,560. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.

Lexaria Bioscience ( NASDAQ:LEXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lexaria Bioscience Corp. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

