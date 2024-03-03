Armistice Capital LLC Takes Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 212,406 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,389,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,367. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.72 and a 200-day moving average of $184.76.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

