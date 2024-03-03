Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 20.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 41,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $5,408,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Armstrong World Industries

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $120.94 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile



Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

