Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Up 19.5% in February

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 875,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arvinas by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ARVN stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.30. 1,019,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,859. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.93.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

