ASD (ASD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.51 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, ASD has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $42.23 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00016739 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00020156 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001494 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,299.90 or 0.99937417 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.44 or 0.00172343 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06819303 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,725,773.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.