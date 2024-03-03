ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,100 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 979,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASML Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $39.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $990.94. 1,698,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,091. The company has a market capitalization of $391.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $834.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $711.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ASML has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $991.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

