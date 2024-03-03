AstraZeneca (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $130.00. 5,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.63.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.16.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.97 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 343.14%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.