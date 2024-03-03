Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,600 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 5,342,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.8 days.

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 1.7 %

ATHOF opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

