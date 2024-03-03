Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,600 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 5,342,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.8 days.
Athabasca Oil Trading Up 1.7 %
ATHOF opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $3.79.
About Athabasca Oil
