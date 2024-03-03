Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) and EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) Critical Contrast

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) and EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlanta Braves and EBET, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanta Braves 0 0 1 0 3.00 EBET 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.7% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of EBET shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of EBET shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atlanta Braves and EBET’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A EBET -277.08% -262.80% -149.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlanta Braves and EBET’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanta Braves $640.67 million 4.03 N/A N/A N/A EBET $39.18 million 0.08 -$84.24 million N/A N/A

Atlanta Braves has higher revenue and earnings than EBET.

Summary

Atlanta Braves beats EBET on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About EBET

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on casino, sportsbook, and esports events. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides i-gaming, which include digital versions of wagering games in land-based casinos, such as blackjack, roulette, and slot machines, as well as online betting services. In addition, the company offers online gaming platform and managed services, including customer service, customer on-boarding, and payment processing ensuring operational stability and continuity. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

