Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Update

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 118,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATAT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 456,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,207. Atour Lifestyle has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $4,394,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

