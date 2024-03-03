AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on T. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,443,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.