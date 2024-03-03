Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Short Interest Down 14.3% in February

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Auddia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUUDW remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Auddia has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.

