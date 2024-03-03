Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Short Interest Update

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,900 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 921,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Augmedix Price Performance

Augmedix stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,767. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “inline” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Augmedix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 84,294 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Augmedix by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,015,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 639,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Augmedix by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

