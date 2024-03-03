Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.890-8.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.89-8.11 EPS.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

