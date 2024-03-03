Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.890-8.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.89-8.11 EPS.
Autodesk Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk
In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
