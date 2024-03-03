Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.89-8.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99-6.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.890-8.110 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.44.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.