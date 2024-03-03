AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $3,363.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,020.76.

AZO opened at $3,035.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,712.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,620.84. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,038.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 151.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,807 shares of company stock worth $47,821,141 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

