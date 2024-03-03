Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Short Interest Update

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.7 days.

Avantium Stock Down 4.5 %

Avantium stock opened at C$2.11 on Friday. Avantium has a 1-year low of C$2.11 and a 1-year high of C$4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.53.

Avantium Company Profile

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

