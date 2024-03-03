Avery Dennison Co. (AVY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on March 20th

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

AVY stock opened at $216.72 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $217.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,787,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,096,000 after purchasing an additional 237,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $31,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

